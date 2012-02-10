© U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Mass recall for Bosch made brewers

Some 1.7 million brewers manufactured by Bosch have been recalled following multiple reports of second degree burns by consumers, including a 10-year-old girl, it was announced today.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada announced that about 835,000 Tassimo Single-Cup Brewers in the U.S. and an additional 900,000 in Canada have been recalled. The decision comes after 140 reported incidents of the brewers spraying hot liquid, coffee grounds or tea leaves onto consumers, including 37 reports of second-degree burn injuries.



One incident involved a 10-year-old girl from Minnesota who received second-degree burns to her face and neck and had to be hospitalized.



The problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada is with the plastic T Discs that are filled with coffee or tea to brew hot drinks.