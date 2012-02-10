Kemet not impacted by Wodgina mine closure

Kemet sees no negative impact on the company’s tantalum powder supply as a result of the recent closing of Global Advanced Metals’ Wodgina, Australia tantalum mine.

“Our recent agreement to acquire Niotan further assures our customers of our commitment and ability to be the most reliable supplier of tantalum capacitors, now and in the future,” said Dr. Daniel Persico, Kemet’s Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Business Development.