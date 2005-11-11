Swedish technology hits holiday wish lists in US

One of the hottest gifts in the US this holiday season is a digital pen—the FLY Pentop Computer recently launched for tweens. It is based on technology developed by Sweden's Anoto in Lund.

In an independent consumer survey conducted at the start of this year's holiday shopping season in the US, FLY sailed to fourth place as one of the most requested holiday gifts in the electronics category for ages 12 to 75, among 3,780 shoppers in twelve regional shopping centers across the US. The most requested electronic products in the survey were the iPod Nano (Apple), Xbox 360 (Microsoft), and HDTV closely followed by the FLY Pentop Computer (LeapFrog). That places FLY ahead of cell phones, digital cameras equipped with MP3 players, and Gameboy Micro (Nintendo).



Hidden beneath the shell, the FLY Pentop Computer is driven by Swedish technology developed by Anoto in Lund. Anoto is the world-leading supplier of technology for digital pens and paper. The digital pen transfers handwritten information from paper to any computer where the information can be processed as notes, e-mail, or data.



Earlier this year, Anoto AB announced a technology licensing partnership with LeapFrog Enterprises, the company behind the development of the FLY Pentop Computer and a line of other educational products for children and tweens, to jointly develop a new platform leveraging Anoto's digital pen and paper technology. FLY is a new platform, designed to bring the power of computer interactivity to the most prolific and user-friendly interface of all—pen and paper.