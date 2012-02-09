Electronics Production | February 09, 2012
Kitron releases Q4 results
Kitron's revenue amounted to NOK 442.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2011, a 2.7 per cent decrease compared with the same period last year.
EBIT was NOK 4.5 million (NOK 13.6 million loss). Adjusting for start up cost and restructuring provision EBIT was NOK 31.0 million in the quarter reflecting a significant improved underlying profitability. The profit before tax and discontinued operations was NOK 1.0 million (NOK 18.8 million loss in Q4 2010).
Cash flow from operations was positive by NOK 13.9 million (NOK 39.1 million). The order intake was NOK 421.4 million and the order backlog was NOK 799.3 million, a decrease of 4.9 per cent and 4.4 per centrespectively.
The order intake is at a higher level than in Q3 2011 and the demand from customers remains stable.
Key items fourth quarter 2011
Figures in brackets refer to the fourth quarter of 2010 unless otherwise stated.
Stable demand from customers
The order intake decreased by 4.9 per cent to NOK 421.4 million (NOK 443.2 million). The order backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was NOK 799.3 million (NOK 836.1 million), 4.4 per cent lower than last year.
Activity level in line with last year
Revenue decreased by 2.7 per cent to NOK 442.9 million (NOK 455.2 million).
Improved profitability
EBITDA and EBIT was NOK 13.3 million (NOK 6.2 million loss) and NOK 4.5 million (NOK 13.6 million loss) respectively. Adjusting for start up cost and restructuring provision EBIT was NOK 31.0 million in the quarter reflecting a significant improved underlying profitability.
Positive profit before tax
The profit before tax and discontinued operations amounted to NOK 1.0 million (NOK 18.8 million loss).
Cash flow
Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was NOK 13.9 million (NOK 39.1 million).
Cash flow from operations was positive by NOK 13.9 million (NOK 39.1 million). The order intake was NOK 421.4 million and the order backlog was NOK 799.3 million, a decrease of 4.9 per cent and 4.4 per centrespectively.
The order intake is at a higher level than in Q3 2011 and the demand from customers remains stable.
Key items fourth quarter 2011
Figures in brackets refer to the fourth quarter of 2010 unless otherwise stated.
Stable demand from customers
The order intake decreased by 4.9 per cent to NOK 421.4 million (NOK 443.2 million). The order backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was NOK 799.3 million (NOK 836.1 million), 4.4 per cent lower than last year.
Activity level in line with last year
Revenue decreased by 2.7 per cent to NOK 442.9 million (NOK 455.2 million).
Improved profitability
EBITDA and EBIT was NOK 13.3 million (NOK 6.2 million loss) and NOK 4.5 million (NOK 13.6 million loss) respectively. Adjusting for start up cost and restructuring provision EBIT was NOK 31.0 million in the quarter reflecting a significant improved underlying profitability.
Positive profit before tax
The profit before tax and discontinued operations amounted to NOK 1.0 million (NOK 18.8 million loss).
Cash flow
Cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter was NOK 13.9 million (NOK 39.1 million).
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments