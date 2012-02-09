IEC receives new order

IEC Electronics announced today that it has received an order from one of its Medical customers valued at more than $17 million.

Deliveries are expected to commence during IEC's fiscal third quarter 2012 and continue into fiscal 2013.



W. Barry Gilbert, Chairman of the Board and CEO, stated, "This is the largest single order that IEC has received in recent years and we are excited to continue our support of this customer and its growing commercial needs. We appreciate their continuing confidence in IEC and we view this award as a statement of our solid relationship."