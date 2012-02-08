© nokia

Nokia to shift device assembly to Asia - cut 4,000 jobs

Nokia has today announced planned changes at its factories in Komarom, Hungary, Reynosa, Mexico and Salo, Finland. The company will move device assembly to Asia, impacting approximately 4,000 employees.

The three factories will now focus on smartphone product customization, the company announced today, serving customers mainly in Europe and the Americas. Device assembly will be transferred to Nokia factories in Asia, where the majority of component suppliers are based.



Nokia said that production at the Komarom, Reynosa and Salo factories will decrease significantly, impacting approximately 4,000 employees in total.



Personnel reductions are planned to be phased through the end of 2012.



The announcement comes after a planned meeting with production staff at the company's factory in Salo, Finland, this morning.



"With the planned changes, our factories at Komarom, Reynosa and Salo will continue to play an important role serving our smartphone customers. They give us a unique ability to both provide customization and be more responsive to customer needs," said Niklas Savander, Nokia executive vice president, Markets.



"Shifting device assembly to Asia is targeted at improving our time to market. By working more closely with our suppliers, we believe that we will be able to introduce innovations into the market more quickly and ultimately be more competitive," said Savander. "We recognize the planned changes are difficult for our employees and we are committed to supporting our personnel and their local communities during the transition."