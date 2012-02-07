Incap signs solar deal

Incap has signed an agreement to manufacture solar street and area lights for Naps Systems, a solar electricity system and product developer and supplier.

Incap will manufacture the complete end products at its Kurressaari facility, where they will also be equipped with solar panels manufactured at the Estonian production unit of Naps Systems.



The first volume deliveries from Incap will take place in March 2012. Naps Systems is marketing the product globally through its own sales network.



Director Jari Koppelo from Incap: "I am very happy that Naps, the distinguished pioneer of solar devices, has chosen us as their manufacturing partner. Production of the lighting systems suits our strategy excellently as we aim to deliver large product entities and complete products for our customers. We are looking for new customers among the manufacturers of devices that utilise renewable energy, among others, and solar energy can certainly be considered as an application area with great growth potential."