Teleplan to provide After-Market Service solution for Lenovo

Teleplan International has been selected by Lenovo for their returns and parts management program in Australia and New Zealand.

The services for both countries will be facilitated from the Teleplan Sydney site in Australia. Product lines supported include IdeaPad, ThinkPad, tablets, all-in-one PCs, and LCD displays.



“We are delighted to provide our global integrated End-to-End after-market services to Lenovo,”commented Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Patrick Ring on the award. “This business windemonstrates once more our cross-regional service capabilities.”