Mitsubishi Motors ends vehicle production in Western Europe

Mitsubishi Motors has announced today that it will end vehicle production at its Western European plant at the end of this year.

The Netherlands based plant (NedCar) produces Colt and Outlander models designated for sales in MMC's European market. The status of the plant in 2013 and beyond has not yet been decided, nor the fate of its approximately 1500 employees.



”(D)ue to the wildly fluctuating operating environment which automobile manufacturers currently face, MMC could not come up with a reasonable solution to utilize NedCar among MMC's global production operation structure and thus MMC has concluded it is not viable to allocate a new production model at NedCar”, the company said in a statement.