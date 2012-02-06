Micron CEO dies in plane crash

Steve Appleton, Micron Chairman and CEO, passed away on Friday in a small plane accident in Boise. He was 51.

"Steve was a true friend who will be dearly missed by all of us," said Mark Durcan, Micron President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and our team members as we all grieve this tragic loss."



Pursuant to the Company's bylaws, Durcan, in his role as president of the company will assume the responsibilities of CEO until a successor is appointed by the Board of Directors.