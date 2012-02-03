©pinonsky-dreamstime.com

Panasonic projects record loss

Panasonic has warned of a record net loss for the fiscal year through March thanks to a sluggish economy and recent floods in Thailand.

The new annual net loss projection of 780 billion yen (10.2 US billion) is substantially larger than the 420 billion yen (5.5 US billion) projection the company made in October.



For the October-December quarter, Panasonic reported a net loss of 197.6 billion yen (2.59 US billion).