Huawei opens unit in Hungary

Huawei supply center has opened a unit in Cserkut, SW Hungary. It's a move that will create jobs says Gavin Dai, head of Huawei's Hungarian subsidiary.

Huawei Technologies Hungary European Supply Centre opened its unit on Tuesday according to a report from the MTI economic news.



Gavin Dai, who heads Huawei’s Hungarian subsidiary, told MTI that output of optical transmission units and network telecommunications products in Cserkut would increase from a monthly 2,000 next month to 5,000 by the end of the year.



Flextronics' workforce may go from 100 to 300 to fill the order Dai said, while the total headcount at the plant may reach 800 by the end of the year according to MTI.