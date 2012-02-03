© Leoni

Leoni takes over j-fiber in Jena

Leoni has acquired 100 percent of the shares of the j-fiber GmbH in Jena (Germany).

In 2007, Leoni acquired within the framework of its growth strategy in technologically demanding niche markets 51 percent of the shares of j-fiber and has since vertically integrated this unit.



“The product and service portfolios of the two enterprises perfectly complement each other. Together we will further pursue our strategy to provide sustainable solutions to our customer’s problems using innovative technologies,” says Andreas Weinert, Vice President of BU Fiber Optics of Leoni. The customers can rely on a well-coordinated organisational structure, the highest available quality and a comprehensive support on three continents.



Photo rom left to right: Dr. Ulrich Lossen, Managing Director of the j-fiber GmbH, Andreas Weinert and Erik Miersch, both Managing Directors of the Leoni Fiber Optics GmbH