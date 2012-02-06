Torsten Pelzer heads Viscom Sales

Viscom AG has appointed Torsten Pelzer to the position of General Sales Manager. Effective 1 January 2012, he took control of worldwide sales activities for the company.

Prior to this appointment, Pelzer led European sales at Viscom, an area that he continually and successfully expanded. This role provided him with numerous years of experience in order to better support customers within the electronics industry. In his new position, Pelzer assumes operative responsibility for Viscom AG's entire product range from Executive Board Member Volker Pape, who had undertaken this activity on an interim basis.



In addition to automatic inspection systems for AOI in SMT electronics production, e.g. for solder paste, component placement and solder joint inspection, the Viscom AG product portfolio includes AOI systems for inspecting wirebond connections as well as systems for manual inspection, AOI and AXI. Experience gained through long-standing, close customer contact and many years in the electronics manufacturing market provides Pelzer with the branch familiarity required to knowledgeably steer and further expand Viscom's global sales activities.