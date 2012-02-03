© Viscom Electronics Production | February 03, 2012
Viscom sells Desktop AOI to Mosca Elektronik
Viscom AG sold a high-end S2088-II Desktop AOI inspection system to Mosca Elektronik und Antriebstechnik GmbH. The company recently completed the successful installation at its facility in Buchen, Germany.
Mosca Elektronik selected the S2088-II for its world-class inspection capabilities. Mosca specializes in the development, production and sales of controls for DC and EC motors. In this area, reliable quality assurance is crucial. Therefore, the very high inspection depth was one of the essential criteria for Roman Henn, managing director at Mosca, in selecting Viscom. The contract was signed at the Viscom booth in Munich with Viscom representative Rudolf Kappel.
This compact system covers all inspection stages from paste print, pre- and post-reflow to THT solder joint inspection. Integration of 8M camera technology, supporting both orthogonal and angular inspection, ensures 100 percent compatibility with current Viscom inline systems. Additionally, AOI inspection programs can be quickly and easily transferred to other systems, including the S3088, S6056 and X7056.
Image from left to right: Torsten Pelzer, Vice President of Sales, Europe at Viscom AG, Roman Henn, Managing Director at Mosca Elektronik und Antriebstechnik GmbH, and Rudolf Kappel, Systems for Electronics Production, Viscom Representative
