Multitest supplies Asian high volume test site

Multitest has shipped its new tri-temp 16-site pick-and-place platform. The MT9510 x16 will be deployed at an Asian high volume test site.

Based on the technology of the well-established MT95XX platform, the MT9510 x16 leverages Multitest’s expertise in temperature testing and DUT handling to support the state-of-the-art high parallel test for the complete temperature range from -55 to +175°C.



The MT9510 x16 transfers the advantages of the standard MT9510 XP to a 16-site test solution. It is easily kittable for packages such as QFP, QFN, BGA, PGA, and others. Additionally, various options for advanced ESD protection are available. RF testing as well as Kelvin testing is fully supported, a press release states.