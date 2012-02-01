Key Tronic's profit rises

Key Tronic has seen profits rise in the second quarter of fiscal 2012.

Key Tronic reported total revenue of $84.5 million for Q2 2012, up 38% from $61.0 million in the same period of fiscal 2011.



For the first six months of fiscal 2012, total revenue was $154.2 million, up 24% from $124.4 million in the same period of fiscal 2011.



Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2012 was $3.2 million or $0.30 per diluted share, up 83% from $1.7 million or $0.17 per diluted share for the same period of fiscal 2011. For the first six months of fiscal 2012, net income was $4.4 million or $0.42 per diluted share, up 27% from $3.5 million or $0.33 per diluted share for the same period of fiscal 2011.