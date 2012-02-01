5 more Foxconn factories for Brazil?

EMS-giant Foxconn is said to plan 5 additional production facilities in Brazil, which are said to manufacture for high profile partner Apple.

Five new manufacturing facilities for the production of iPads and other tablets, notebooks and other electronics devices are said to push the output to an annual rate of 400 million units (until 2017). Regional Folha is citing Julio Semeghini, São Paulo's Secretary of Planning and Development of the State, and reports that those 6 facilities (one already exists rumoured to produce iPads) will employ some 1'000 staff each.



Where the facilities would be set up is not yet decided.



As reported earlier, Foxconn is said to receive tax breaks in Brazil. Furthermore, the new Inter-Ministerial Decree 34 specifically states that companies investing in the research and development of keyboardless touchscreen tablets weighing less than 750 grams qualify for IPI (Excise Tax), PIS (Social Contribution Tax) and COFINS (Federal Contribution Tax) incentives (we reported).