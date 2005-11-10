Merix to Automate Process Planning

Orbotech, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced that Merix Corporation has purchased InPlan™ automated engineering software for use in its bare printed circuit board production operation.

Commenting on the order, Mr. Steve Robinson, Vice President of Operations at Merix, said: 'Following careful evaluation of available options, we selected InPlan to significantly streamline our process planning activities. This supports our strategy for continuous operation-wide improvement which includes a significant reduction in cycle time and material costs, increased quality through embedded consistency, and more production flexibility to meet customer requirements.'



Mr. Barry Cohen, President and CEO at Orbotech, Inc., commented: 'We are very pleased to have earned Merix's continued confidence in our technology and support as the best solution for meeting their quality, cost and time-to-market goals. We are confident that InPlan will provide valuable results by automating the time-consuming and error-prone tasks associated with traditional process planning.'



InPlan, developed by Frontline PCB Solutions™, an Orbotech Valor company, is an integrated rules-driven engineering and process planning system that automatically utilizes rules and specification information to speed up cycle time and reduce costs, supporting a 'plan anywhere, build anyplace' environment.

