AT&S sees growth in mobile devices

©bahar-bostanci-dreamstime.com

Mobile device sales for the third quarter reached a new record high of about EUR 83 million while industrial continued its downturn.

© AT&S

Revenues for the first three quarters of the year amounted to EUR 372 million. The AT&S Group reported a turnover of EUR 130 million in the third quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to about EUR 12.1 million."The Mobile Devices segment's sales increased significantly against the second quarter, leading to the highest sales in the history of our Shanghai plant. This performance is even more gratifying given that sales to some customers fell short of expectations in the run up to Christmas. We were also confronted with shifts in deliveries to a number of customers, a development which was reflected in both lower sales and increased inventories. Industrial is continuing to report a downturn in sales, largely owing to the current climate in European markets. Order intake from automotive component suppliers has remained stable," explained AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.Gerstenmayer said , despite success in mobile devices, the company would not make up the shortfall from the first quarter because of recent events in Japan and economic instability in Europe. The company is targeting revenues for the year in the amount of EUR 500 million.