PartnerTech awaits Norwegian monopoly sentence

PartnerTech recieved the order of manufacturing MultiQ's 10 000 gaming terminals that the Norwegian betting company Norsk Tipping ordered. The order is now postponed on the future due to the legal investigation of the Norwegian betting monopoly.

The sentence is expected at earliest January 24th but it could take even longer. - We don't know when the deliverances can start. It could be in the fourth quarter this year or in the first quarter next year, said MultiQ's CEO Jonas Wästberg to the news agency Nyhetsbyrån Direkt.