Suppliers for Apple's iTV

Apple has not yet announced if and when iTV will be launched, but rumours are flying high about possible suppliers.

And Taiwanese high-end component manufacturers are said to be top-runners for making the list: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Advanced Semiconductor Engineering and Siliconware Precision Industries are in the race for Apple iTV component orders.



Next up is South Korean electronics giant Samsung, Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp.



Last, but not least, Apple's main production partner - EMS-giant Foxconn Technology Group, better known as Hon Hai Group (also Taiwanese) - will be the main assembler.