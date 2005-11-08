Increased result for Lagercrantz Group

Net revenues for the period 1 April – 30 September 2005 (6 months) amounted to MSEK 772 (770). For the second quarter, 1 July – 30 September 2005, revenues amounted to MSEK 385 (383).

• The operating result during April – September increased sharply to MSEK 29 (0). The operating result during the second quarter amounted to MSEK 14 (-1).



• The result after taxes during April – September increased to MSEK 19 (-4), MSEK 9 (-3) of which during the second quarter.



• Earnings per share during April – September increased to SEK 0.79 (-0.17).



Lagercrantz Group consists of the Parent Company, Lagercrantz Group AB, with its two divisions, Electronics and Production Services, and business areas Digital Image Transmission, , Heath Comm, Communication and Software.