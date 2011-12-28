Electronics Production | December 28, 2011
Flextronics buys more shares back
Flextronics' Board of Directors has authorized an additional share repurchase plan.
This is in addition to the program announced on July 21, 2011 for USD 200 million in share repurchases, under which approximately USD 182 million of the Company's ordinary shares were repurchased as of December 22, 2011.
This new authorization permits the repurchase of the remaining balance of ordinary shares outstanding not to exceed the 10% limitation. There are approximately 43 million ordinary shares available for repurchase under both authorized plans as of the date of this release.
Share repurchases, if any, will be made in the open market. The Company intends to effect any share purchases in compliance with SEC Rule 10b-18. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors including price, market conditions and applicable legal requirements. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice.
