Christopher Associates with successful December

Christopher Associates ships multiple inspection systems in December.

Christopher Associates has shipped a wide range of inspection systems in the month of December, including AOI, X-ray and Tagarno inspection systems.



The Akila X-ray system is rapidly gaining market share in North America, with units installed at leading customers in Northern California and Mexico. Several EMS providers in Canada, Mexico, New England and the Northwest have installed the iSpector for applications including aerospace, automotive and telecommunications.



December deliveries include several major automotive manufacturers and their subcontractors, EMS providers, and medical instrument manufacturers. The recent introduction of the Remote Live option allows an operator at one location to send images and data over the Internet in real time, a deciding factor for one manufacturer with facilities in both Asia and North America.



Martin Gershenson, Christopher Associates' general manager, said, "We are excited about the new opportunities we have with our current product range. Christopher Associates continues to provide solutions instead of just selling equipment. We are having a great end to 2011 and look forward to an even better 2012."