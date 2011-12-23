Jungheinrich switches to Siplace equipment

Jungheinrich, a suppliers of industrial trucks as well as racking and material flow systems with headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, is especially well equipped for 2012.

This week, company representatives accepted their new Siplace SX line consisting of three Siplace SX2 machines and one Siplace SX1 at Siplace headquarters in Munich. To further improve its production processes and equipment, Jungheinrich is also investing in various Siplace software and service products such as Siplace Setup Center, Siplace Traceability and Siplace Feeder Manager.



Since Jungheinrich’s production equipment had become a little old while its manufacturing requirements had become increasingly complex and diverse, the company decided after a thorough evaluation to switch to Siplace equipment and replace its entire production line.



To provide maximum flexibility for Jungheinrich’s everyday production needs, all four Siplace SX machines are equipped with Siplace Collect & Place heads.