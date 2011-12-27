Hi-P reach deal with China workers

Singapore-based Hi-P International has reached a resolution with around 200 Chinese workers who recently went on strike.

over a planned plant relocation



Workers at the company's Jinqiao facility went on strike for a week as plans for a relocation of the plant emerged. Additional to that workers also "lodged petitions demanding compensation and scuffled with police after blocking the shipment of heavy equipment", reports Reuters.



Workers were offered a relocation package of two months' salary. Hi-P is also said to have arranged daily transportation to the new plant in Nanhui and jobs at other facilities in the Jinqiao area for those that cannot relocate or travel.