Ascom opens in Russia

Ascom Wireless Solutions opens new test center in Russia.

On December, 7, a brand-new Ascom Wireless Solutions test center was officially opened at MERA in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.



“Cooperation with MERA enables us to put all of our focus into development of next generation communication solutions,” says Stefan Brämberg, VP, Research & Development, Ascom Wireless Solutions.



Based in Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), MERA is well-known in the IT and telecommunications industry closely collaborating with a handful of world-renowned clients such as Avaya, Ericsson, Kapsch, TeleCommunication Systems, Tieto, etc.



The new cooperation with Ascom is primarily launched to improve flexibility in volume testing of new products, while other assignments are yet to come. “We are currently in a very expansive phase with rapidly increasing volumes and growing number of products that have to be tested thousands of times per item. In order to allocate our efforts where they are most needed MERA will assist us at the same high skill level as our test engineers in Sweden guaranteeing best-in-class quality from start to finish,” says Stefan Brämberg.