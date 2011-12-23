Scanfil EMS updates on profit estimates

The operating profit of the last quarter of the contract manufacturing business (Scanfil EMS Oy) is estimated to be slightly negative.

Operating profit for the whole year 2011 is so estimated to fall a little short of last year's level, but remain however on satisfactory level.



Earlier, company (Sievi Capital Group which comprises the investment and parent company Sievi Capital plc, and a subgroup called Scanfil EMS Oy) has estimated the operating profit of the contract manufacturing business in the second half of the year to be weaker than in the first half of the year, yet positive and the operating profit for whole year 2011 is estimated to remain at a satisfactory level.