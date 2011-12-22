Benchmark starts Thailand facility

Benchmark Electronics' Ayudhaya, Thailand facility has restarted operations a week ahead of planned schedule.

The factory, located in the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate in Ayudhaya, sustained damage to its buildings and equipment as a result of floodwaters breaching the levee protecting the industrial park, and the company ceased production at the factory in October until the floodwaters receded and operational safety could be confirmed.



Benchmark’s factory was the first to reopen in the Hi-Tech Industrial Estate. Going forward, the company will continue operations in both Ayudhaya and its recently restarted Korat facility.



“It’s remarkable that this facility could be up and running and producing product for our customers a week ahead of our aggressive schedule. It is a testament to the quality of our employees and to all the Thailand people,” said Cary T. Fu, Chief Executive Officer.



“Also and very importantly, the Thai government has vowed to invest in new infrastructure to ensure that such a disaster will not be repeated, including the creation of new floodways to more efficiently channel water through the central region and Chao Phraya river basin to the Gulf of Thailand, and increasing the levee system around the Hi Tech Industrial Park to a level exceeding the 100 year flood plan which is well in excess of the flood levels recently experienced.”