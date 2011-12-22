CHH CoNeX reports 25% growth in turnover

© CHH CoNeX

Significant growth at electronics integrator and cable assemblies firm CHH CoNeX.

© CHH CoNeX

A Witton-based specialist electronics integrator and logistics solutions provider has increased its turnover by nearly 25%.CHH CoNeX, which provides cable assemblies, rack integration, box build, kitting and marshalling for a number of companies within the telecoms, industrial, transport and medical sectors, says year-on-year turnover has increased from £8.1m in August 2010 to £10.1m in 2011 on the back of a number of new contracts and growth within existing markets.Tim Hughes, Managing Director, said: “Telecoms, Medical and Industrial have long been core markets for us and we have a 21 year track record of offering right first time quality and on time in full delivery both well in excess of 99%.“The aerospace, defence and security sectors we are moving into, average circa 70% on time delivery, which gives us a distinct advantage over our competitors.“By using our experience and expertise, we have also been able to increase the value-add of a number of new products and achieve substantial growth within existing markets.”CHH CoNeX is targeting sales growth to £21m by 2014, which represents a doubling of revenues within three years. Although ambitious, Mr Hughes says that this is a statement of determination that underpins CHH CoNeX’s commitment to growth.“We are currently looking at a number of growth options including acquiring a contract electronics manufacturing capability which will enable us to offer additional capabilities to new and existing customers.”CHH CoNeX currently employs 141 people at its 85,000 square feet plant and aims to achieve ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001 accreditation in 2012, thereby driving efficiency improvements further across the business.