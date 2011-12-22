Kongsberg awarded major Nordic contract

Kongsberg has been awarded a contract valued at MNOK 380 for delivery of Protector "Nordic" Remote Weapon Stations for the Norwegian and Swedish Armed Forces.

The contract is an extension of the agreement disclosed 31 January 2011.



Kongsberg has produced and delivered Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) for over a decade and this contract reflects one of the most technically advanced RWS ordered to date. The new order includes systems for both the Norwegian and Swedish Defence Forces, forming a solid foundation for cooperation in Nordic material programs.



The Protector Remote Weapon Station provides enhanced protection and security for the men and women serving in the armed forces by enabling operations to be conducted from a protected position inside the vehicle.



"Our systems have been used under extreme conditions for many years, and have proven to be a valuable asset for our customers and the soldiers serving in the field," says Egil Haugsdal, President Kongsberg Protech systems.



"These two customer nations are strategically important to Kongsberg as key Nordic nations. Cooperation with both Norway and Sweden is an important focus in the company and we are looking forward to executing this program together with our customers."



The systems will be produced in Kongsberg, and deliveries are expected to commence medio 2012.