Successful 2011 for SRI

In the fiscal year 2011, SRI continued the positive development from the second half of 2010 and even increased significantly in some market segments.

Turnover in the market segment telecommunications increased 15-20%, thanks to customer wins. The market of energy and environment could not increase on last year's figures due to the decline in the solar industry during the second half of the year. "For us it is positive that we were able to win three new customers in the area of energy efficiency and smart home solutions", the company states.



SRI achieved the biggest growth in the segment transport. 5 new projects could be completed with different Tier1 customers, all of which will start serial production in 2012.



First customer product developments in the segment Medical were also carried out. "Besides these contract developments and productions, SRI also developed several niche products, which will come to market in cooperation with partners in 2012.



"SRI looks forward to a positive year 2012", the company finishes.