Assel succeeds in ISO 14001 re-certification

The Polish EMS provider, based in Gdańsk, has successfully passed the ISO 14001 conformity evaluation by Lloyds and currently owns two accreditations of ISO 9001 and ISO 14001.

A member of the management states: “We place a tremendous importance and significance to managing our operations in a responsible and environment-friendly manner, which is also a key and important factor for our customers. We believe, the re-certification of ISO 14001 not only places us in a position of a reliable contract manufacturing partner, but also provides significant added value for our operations in general.”