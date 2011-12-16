© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

TTI and Harwin extend partnership

Harwin has extended its relationship with TTI, Inc., the leading global distributor of passive, interconnect, relay and switch and discrete components.

Harwin and TTI, who already have a distribution partnership in Europe, have announced the expansion of the partnership to the Americas.



Doug Steele, Harwin Vice President Global Distribution said: "We are very excited to be partnering with TTI. TTI is well known for holding broad and deep product inventories to support customers as they ramp up from new design to full production."