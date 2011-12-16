Electronics Production | December 16, 2011
Leipold Group with revenue growth in fiscal 2010/2011
Revenue increased by 30 percent to 66 million Euros; Orders and number of employees increased; Investments planned at all sites
The manufacturer of precision parts made of metal materials has increased its sales by around 30 percent to 66 million Euros in the last fiscal year 2010/2011 (1 October 2010 to 30 September 2011). Orders of the group with head- quarters in Wolfach in the Black Forest developed positive. With further significant investment at all sites, the basis
for the future growth of the group will be laid.
"We have positioned ourselves in our target markets as a system provider and development partner", said Pascal Schiefer, managing director of the Leipold Group. Thus the sales volume for engineering, design and logistic activities in the entire group increased significantly. In addition, the launch of a self-developed series of system components is bearing first fruits.
The revenue increase from 51 to 66 million Euros could be justified by a steady growth in the business areas of electrical distribution, automation (mechanical engineering), automotive (mobility) and the Industrial and Building Services. "Across all segments, we have expanded the sales with existing customers", says Schiefer.
In addition, the group gained a number of new customers in the past twelve months: "In the last financial year we sampled more new products than ever", adds Schiefer. The number of employees in the group was 376 at 30/09/2011 compared to 351 for the same time in the previous year.
For the current fiscal year, the company will make large investments at all four facilities to increase productivity and competitive- ness of the group. At its headquarters in Wolfach, Germany, Leipold will continue the already started modernization of the plant, and invest in building, infrastructure and machinery. There are also plans to expand production capacity at its plant in Windsor (USA) due to the high international demand and seize new market opportunities in NAFTA.
