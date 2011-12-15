Siplace: SMT market stable

According to the latest Siplace market analyses the global demand for SMT placement equipment continued to be stable on a high level this fall.

In China, the volume of new order bookings experienced a steady decline over the last four months, albeit on a level that continues to be high overall. The good business situation in other regions of the global market compensated for the restraint among Chinese electronics producers.



Since the European markets were stable and the North and South American regions experienced strong growth, the Siplace analysts computed a growth rate of over 20 percent for the global SMT market in October.



Based on the analyses of Siplace’s market experts, the global SMT equipment market remained on the high level of the previous year towards the end of 2011. What changed, however, were the regional distributions. For example, in China, which is the world’s largest SMT market, order numbers declined for the fourth month in a row.



New order bookings in October were less than one-third of the total order bookings registered in June of this year. Since China accounts for almost half of the global market, this drop slowed down the overall market’s momentum from this spring considerably.



The remaining regions were able to more than compensate for this weak spot. According to Siplace’s calculations, the global SMT market grew by over 20 percent. Other special effects were caused by the heavy rainfalls in Thailand and neighboring countries, which flooded or destroyed many plants of international producers or their local manufacturing partners.



Due to the investments required to compensate for these losses, growth rates in the region climbed to over 170 percent. North and South America also reported strong growth of almost 40 percent, and the European SMT market was stable on a high level.