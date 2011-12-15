© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Indium hires new position

Indium Corporation announced that Greg Wade has been hired as Technical Support Engineer for the Global Accounts Group.

Wade provides global technical support for Indium’s multi-national customers. This also includes coordinating, maintaining, and deploying technical resources for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) materials and processes.



Wade has more than 18 years experience working with a number of electronics manufacturers and suppliers throughout the world.



Greg is based at Indium Corporation’s Global Headquarters in Clinton, NY and resides in West Eaton.