ELFA combines forces with Distrelec

As of the 13th of December, ELFA,distributor of electronic components, automation and IT products in the Nordic, Baltic and Eastern Europe regions, will rebrand as Elfa Distrelec.

ELFA and Distrelec are both being members of the Dätwyler Group.



In 2008, ELFA became a member of the Dätwyler Group. Together with the three brands Distrelec, Reichelt and Maagtechnic, ELFA forms the Dätwyler Technical Components division, which employs some 1’500 employees and generates a turnover of some 600 million Euros. In the future, ELFA and Distrelec will also combine forces in the market appearance and customer support.