VTech and Motorola Mobility expand relationship

Motorola Mobility, Inc., VTech Communications, Inc. and VTech Telecommunications Ltd. have expanded their business relationship, which includes patent licensing, trademark licensing and technology licensing.

Motorola Mobility and VTech have updated the companies' existing intellectual property licensing arrangement covering Motorola Mobility's Wi-Fi, video and cordless phone patent portfolios. The terms of the agreement are confidential.



"We are pleased to collaborate with VTech in providing Motorola Mobility's industry-leading technology, and are confident this agreement will help foster continued innovation and technological advancement for the cordless phone industry," said Kirk Dailey, corporate vice president of intellectual property, Motorola Mobility.



"Motorola's intellectual property portfolio covers many diverse technologies within the consumer electronics industry and we are committed to licensing our technology for the benefit of our licensees, customers, partners, and shareholders."