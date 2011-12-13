© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

Ducommun wins contract

Ducommun Incorporated today announced that it has received contracts totaling approximately $14 million from Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron, Inc.

The Ducommun LaBarge Technologies business unit (DLT), a provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), will produce electronic assemblies and wiring harnesses for the V-22 Osprey military aircraft. DLT has supported the V-22 program since 2005.



The company expects the new contracts will expand production on the V-22 program at the Company’s Huntsville, Ark., and Joplin, Mo., operations through the fall of 2013.



“The Bell-Boeing V-22 Osprey combines the speed of a plane and the hovering ability of a helicopter; it is a true multi-task aircraft,” said Anthony J. Reardon, president and chief executive officer. “Whether the job is transporting troops, delivering cargo, or flying Special Forces operations, the V-22 brings more capabilities to the mission than any other aircraft on the market.”



The V-22 is produced under a strategic alliance between Bell Helicopter and The Boeing Company.