US firm to buy Nokia Siemens Networks' broadband access unit

US firm, Adtran, has announced plans to acquire the Nokia Siemens Networks fixed line Broadband Access business and associated professional services and network management solutions.

The planned acquisition includes the Broadband Access intellectual properties, technologies and the established customer base.The deal is expected to close by the end of April 2012, however the total price of the deal was not revealed by the companies.



As part of the deal, up to approximately 400 people, including engineering, R&D, sales and professional services employees, are expected to transfer to Adtran globally.