US firm considering Japan plant relocation

A Chicago based manufacturer of computer parts and accessesories is considering moving its Japan facilities to the Philippines according to local media.

Philippians' Trade Undersecretary Cristino L. Panlilio told local reporters that the deal would involve a $300 million dollar investment and that a decision on the investment was likely to made within a month.



If the deal goes through, the company would make an initial investment of $70 million that would increase to $300 million after two years.



Panillio did not identify the company but said that it was the second largest manufacturer of computer accessories in the world.