Motorola wins action against Apple

Motorola has won a patent infringement decision against Apple, the Mannheim Regional Court in Germany pronounced today. The decision allows for an injunction against the iPhone and 3G-capable iPads in Germany.

According to Foss Patents, the decision was the ”substantive ruling ”in this dispute. The decision relates to the iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, iPad 3G and iPad2 3G. Although the iPhone 4 was not around at the time of the action, it is likely to be included.



The ruling regards European Patent 1010336 (B1), one of the two patents in the action.”It was declared essential to the General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) standard”, said Florian Mueller of Foss Patents. The ruling is enforceable against Apple in exchange for a €100 million ($134 million) bond.