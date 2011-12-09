New distributor for Mirtec in Turkey

Mirtec has appointed ODEOM Elektronik as its Turkish distributor. ODEOM serves a national customer base from its headquarters in Izmir, Turkey.

“We are delighted to have ODEOM as our Turkish distribution partner; they are well respected and have wide experience within the Turkish SMT market,” said David Bennett, President of Mirtec Europe.



MIRTEC is a global supplier of automated optical inspection systems to the electronics manufacturing industry.