Harting takes legal action against Erni Electronics

The Harting Technology Group has initiated legal proceedings against Erni Electronics GmbH & Co. KG at the district court of Cologne in the aim of obtaining legal clarification that the marketing and sales of the har-flex product range launched by Harting at the end of last year are legally impeccable.



After the launch of the har-flex product range, the competitor took legal action based on the claim that there was a risk of confusion with his own product owing to the optical product design. After extensive discussions on this matter and clear indications from the district court of Cologne, the competitor withdrew his legal action already in the court hearing.



In Harting’s view, Erni obviously abandoned the legal claim, despite its account to the contrary, because of lacking chance of success.



As the competitor continues to reserve the right to assert alleged claims in relation to har-flex products, Harting has now taken legal action itself against Erni. “We are confident that the district court of Cologne will definitively confirm our position,” said Dr. Alexander Rost, Managing Director at the Harting Technology Group. “Our har-flex product range brings to this segment the type of competition urgently required in all sectors of industry,” he added.