Hyundai chooses Averna

Averna, a developer of test solutions and services for communications and electronics device makers, announced today that Hyundai Motors has selected Averna’s system to verify the performance of its infotainment receivers.

The Record & Playback system selected consists of two units, the RP-5100, a compact multi-channel RF recorder designed to record live RF signals in the field, and the URT-5000, a software-defined RF signal player and generator designed to replay the signals in the lab.



"Hyundai Motors needed a multi-channel solution capable of recording and playing back live radio signals from lower frequency AM to higher frequency digital bands," said Benoit Fleury, General Manager for Averna’s Instrumentation business. "To that end, it turned to Averna for an innovative solution designed to accurately capture and playback real-life RF environments. We look forward to a long partnership with Hyundai Motors."

