Radiohm back in business under new ownership

Under new ownership and re-branded as New Tunirama, former Radiohm "Inductive Electronic Components" products are now back in production at the manufacturing facility in Tunis, Tunisia.

Industrial Electronics GmbH based in Eschborn, Hessen will be the sales and distribution channel for Germany.



At the moment of acquisition, 80 employees have passed from Tunirama Industries to New Tunirama. The company now has 94 employees.



The formerly named Tunirama Industries was owned by a French business man, Mario Méoni. Méoni also owned the whole RADIOHM group. This group was dissolved in 2009 due to apparent economic issues.



The new owner ( Ameur Mahjoub Group) took over Radiohm activities in April 2011, including Tunirama Industries, now renamed New Tunirama.