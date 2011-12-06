© Jabil

Jabil to open new center, hire Elcoteq staff

Jabil Circuit will open an electronics product servicing center in Pecs, Hungary, creating 400 jobs - many of which will be filled by ex-Elcoteq employees.

According to local reports, Pecs mayor, Zsolt Pava, announced the plan at a press conference on Tuesday, saying the center will begin operations by the end of January.



Pava said that many of the 400 jobs created would be filled by previous employees of the city now closed Elcoteq plant. Jabil Circuit will continue to raise the amount of employees at the center over the next one to two years he added.



Whether Jabil will operate out of the Elcoteq's former plant is yet to be decided.