SMTC signs deal with Enecsys

SMTC and Enecsys Ltd., announced today a partnership to produce micro inverters for the Canadian market at SMTC's Markham facility located in York Region, Ontario.

The deal enables Enecsys micro inverters to meet the Ontario Power Authority (OPA) Feed-in Tariff (FIT) domestic content requirement for renewable energy projects, the company said in a press release.



"The clean energy market is a major focus for SMTC's Markham, Ontario facility, and we're pleased that Enecsys has chosen us as their Canadian manufacturing partner," said Claude Germain, President and Co-Chief Executive Officer for SMTC.



"We're committed to supporting the growth of the clean technology industry here in Markham by partnering with industry leaders like Enecsys, and we have made significant investments in capital equipment to complement our engineering expertise and dedication to FIT compliance."



Enecsys is a supplier of micro inverter products for the global solar market,